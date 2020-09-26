Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.
The task force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days) and an increase in the 7-day moving average of admissions. The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same.
It also reported a decrease in confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs remained the same and the number of patients on ventilators decreased.
Here is a full breakdown of the data:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 39 to 36
- The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 33 to 35
- The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 266
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 267 to 248
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 143 to 109
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 76
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 48 to 47
Across the system hospitals, 47 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Friday, bringing the total to 6,166.
As of Friday, the City of St. Louis reported 6,898 total cases and 196 deaths. As of Saturday, Missouri reported 122,014 total cases and 2,063 deaths.