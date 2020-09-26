Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

Across the system hospitals, 47 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Friday, bringing the total to 6,166

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.

The task force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions (data is lagged two days) and an increase in the 7-day moving average of admissions. The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same.

It also reported a decrease in confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations. The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs remained the same and the number of patients on ventilators decreased.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 39 to 36

The 7-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 33 to 35

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 266

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 267 to 248

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 143 to 109

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs remained the same at 76

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 48 to 47

