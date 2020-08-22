Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

The task force reported a decrease in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.

The task force reported a decrease in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations as well as decreases in the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 38 to 39

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 37

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 262 to 259

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 253 to 249

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 128 to 92

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 73 to 62

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 44 to 38

Across the system hospitals, 44 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,786.