Task force gives update on COVID-19 in St. Louis area

The task force reported a decrease in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gave an update on hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area on Saturday.

The task force reported a decrease in the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations as well as decreases in the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators.

Here is a full breakdown of the data:

  • New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 38 to 39
  • The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 37
  • The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 262 to 259
  • Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 253 to 249
  • Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 128 to 92
  • The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 73 to 62
  • The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 44 to 38

Across the system hospitals, 44 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 4,786.

