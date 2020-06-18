Who would get paid under a second stimulus payment?

Nothing is guaranteed, but here is what would change under the current planned legislation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A recent Census Bureau survey shows nearly half of American households have taken a serious financial hit during the pandemic. Lawmakers tried to help with that by giving out stimulus checks. However, many said it's not enough. So, if there's a second round of checks, who would get them?

Firstly, it's important to know that nothing is guaranteed.

It's not clear whether Congress will approve a second stimulus check, but they are considering it.

The HEROES act would provide that money.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has passed it and it's currently in the Republican-led Senate. The issue isn’t exactly partisan as the White House has also agreed with the need for a second round of funding.

If approved, analysts say the average household would get about $2,170 dollars.