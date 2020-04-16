ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from St. Louis is the first COVID-19 patient to be transferred to Missouri’s first alternate care site.

Simone Patrick spent the past two days being treated for the virus at Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County.

On Wednesday, BJC HealthCare shared a brief video of Patrick leaving the hospital. Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration” played over the speakers while workers lined a hallway and cheered as Patrick left the facility.

She left the hospital to recover at the nearby — and newly opened — alternate care site.

READ MORE: Missouri's first alternate care site opens in converted Florissant hotel

The Quality Inn hotel in Florissant was converted over the past week to receive patients from several local hospitals. Patients with mild or no symptoms will be treated at the site and they must be "medically-referred," state officials said.

Patrick will finish her recovery at the alternate care site.

