ST. LOUIS — There are so many positive stories amid this crisis. Members of our community are finding ways to spread happiness.

Here at 5 On Your Side, we're starting a new feature called Show Me Kindness, a daily roundup of good news to help brighten your day.

With social distancing, people are coming together more than ever. Not physically, of course, but in other ways that are pretty special. And it's making our community stronger.

In Cottleville, Susan Brewer started the Sharing Shed. It's similar to a Little Free Library, but filled by the community with pantry and toiletry items. It was started a few years ago and continues to be a free resource to those who need a helping hand.

“Two days ago, it was so full you couldn't put another piece in it," she said.

The next person showing kindness is in Crestwood. Mary Bogacki is the owner of a restaurant called Yolklore. The full menu is available right now and beginning Tuesday, she will start an online Farmer's Market. If you order ahead, you can pick up eggs, milk, yogurt and more through her drive-thru. It's all to support a local farms.

"We love our farmers so much and our local guys and want to support them as much as possible and help you guys out there get items you need that are hard to come by," Bogacki said.

And in Glendale, artist Julie Hammond is donating the profits from custom art to benefit her sister.

"She's a hairdresser in Denver and had to stop working," she explained.

In Des Peres, Lindsay St. Cin is showing the love by decorating her door.

"It's just cute to see people's doors as you're driving around and gives everybody a little happiness," she said.

Little things that are making a big difference in this time of need.

