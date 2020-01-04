SPRINGFIELD, Ill — (AP) — Illinois' governor has extended his statewide stay-at-home order for three weeks as the nation struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday set a new deadline of April 30 for keeping people inside except for essential needs and jobs. So far, the state has reported nearly 6,000 infections and 99 deaths from the coronavirus.

Pritzker initially closed schools and restaurants and bars on March 13, then issued the stay-at-home order a week later.

The period was to end April 7, but experts have said the rising number of cases in Illinois won't have reached its peak by then.

RELATED: Here's when COVID-19 could peak in Missouri and Illinois

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: 'A hero lives here' | Paramedic creates yard signs to support coworkers during COVID-19

RELATED: Missouri AG concerned about inmates released due to COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: Young mother battling COVID-19: 'I would have not left my house if I knew how miserable this was'

RELATED: Doctor warns of a 'brief window of opportunity that is rapidly closing' to slow COVID-19 in Missouri

RELATED: 'I just feel very fortunate' | 5 family members recovering after testing positive for COVID-19