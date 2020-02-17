TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — One of two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at a California air force base early Monday.

Passengers who landed at Travis Air Force Base will be quarantined for two weeks to make sure they don't have the new virus that's been spreading in Asia.

Another flight was headed to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

The U.S. said later that 14 evacuees received confirmation they had the virus but were allowed to board the flights because they did not have symptoms.

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono had tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers on 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo's Haneda airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship.

There have been 15 confirmed cases in seven states in the U.S.

