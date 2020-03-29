ST. LOUIS — Use of recreational facilities has been further restricted as the city of St. Louis works to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball or handball courts, pickleball courts, and roller rinks are now closed to the public until April 22 at the earliest.

Golf carts are also banned at Probstein and Highlands Golf Courses in Forest Park. Golfers are required to walks the courses while practicing remaining six feet apart.

“Despite repeated warnings from medical experts to avoid large crowds and social gatherings, we continue to see and get reports of people coming into close contact with each other at our parks during recreational and athletic activities,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The city said it will install 30 electronic message boards throughout parks and on highly traveled roads to alert the public to the restrictions.

All city playgrounds were also temporarily closed on Friday.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases we’re seeing in Missouri continues to grow very rapidly. That’s why we must all redouble our efforts to avoid exposure,” Krewson said.

More local stories:

RELATED: 4 residents, 2 staff members at Life Care Center of St. Louis test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Sugarfire Smokehouse, Hi-Pointe Drive-In among restaurants hosting 'Restaurant Rally' fundraiser

RELATED: Burned body found inside box trailer in south St. Louis County

RELATED: 'Held off as long as I could': Cardinals great Jim Edmonds tested for COVID-19

RELATED: St. Louis County police officer tests positive for COVID-19