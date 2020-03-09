Parson to discuss newly FDA-approved COVID-19 test developed at WashU

Governor Mike Parson will visit St. Louis Thursday to discuss the saliva-based test, which could be a major development in fighting the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — Governor Mike Parson will visit St. Louis Thursday to discuss a new COVID-19 test recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The saliva-based test was developed by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis.

In announcing the FDA's approval last week, Gov. Parson called it "a major development in testing technology and will help us continue to increase testing volumes."

Researchers said it will allow for rapid testing of large numbers of people. This testing technology would help the St. Louis area, regional businesses and ultimately the entire state of Missouri.

WashU expects to perform tens of thousands of these tests each week. A portion of the testing technology might be allocated to people in nursing homes and retirement communities who are more vulnerable to infection.