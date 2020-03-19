ST. LOUIS — One Schnucks store in the St. Louis area will remain closed and two others are adjusting their hours as demand grows and the coronavirus spreads.

The Schnucks stores in Lemay and Shrewsbury will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Monday. These stores will close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The first hour of being open will be reserved for shoppers who are 60 years old and older and for those who have underlying health conditions.

The Oakwood store in Alton, Illinois, will remain closed to allow workers to help at other nearby locations. Schnucks does not have a projected reopening date at this time.

RELATED: List of stores in St. Louis with designated shopping times for customers 60 and older

These three locations temporarily closed on Monday, allowing the stores to shift about 200 workers to other locations. The changes also are allowing crews who’ve been working overtime to get some time off to rest.

The addresses of the affected stores are:

Shrewsbury (7057 Chippewa Street in St. Louis County)

Lemay (1032 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, County)

Oakwood (1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton, Illinois)

With the exception of the three stores mentioned above and the Culinaria location in downtown St. Louis, all Schnucks stores in the greater St. Louis area will now be open daily from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Culinaria will be open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The location will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED: Dierbergs changing store hours, offering reserved shopping times for at-risk groups

Latest coronavirus coverage: