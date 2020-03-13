ST. LOUIS — It's a move that's unprecedented: the NHL, MLB, NBA, NCAA, MLS and XFL either canceling or putting the rest of their seasons on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.

That includes moving Cardinals opening day back at least two weeks and suspending the Blues' and the NHL season.

"When they found out there wasn't going to be an audience for March Madness a lot of people were like, well, we don't even want to watch it," said Sport Zone Manager Kat Danner.

Now, nobody will be able to watch and Danner will have to figure out what to put on her TVs after the NCAA canned the tournament completely, but they weren't the only organization to shut down their season.

"We are a big St. Louis Blues fan bar, so that's what makes me nervous," explained Danner.

The NHL suspended its season, which means we don't know when we'll see the Blues take the ice again at Enterprise Center.

"I loved just sitting on my couch at home watching the game on the big screen, so I'll definitely miss that," said Blues fan Matt Fettermen.

Thinking about going to the Cardinals opening day April 2? Think again. The start of the season has been pushed back at least two weeks.

And a city finally excited about football again got its dreams of filling up the Dome for BattleHawk football broken after the XFL followed suit, canceling its season after only getting in half of the games.

"When we find out they cancel all of it, everybody is like, 'What are we going to do?'" added Danner.

Even though sports have stopped, the drinks at Sport Zone in Bevo Mill will keep flowing, and people will keep talking about the concern over COVID-19.

"I honestly think the health and well being of people is far more important than sports, which is a far second," said Fettermen.

Danner said she understands that, too.

"But at the same time, we're America. We love our sports, especially St. Louis being a sports loving city," added Danner.

