ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An employee at a St. Charles County gas station has tested positive for coronavirus, a county spokesperson confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

The employee worked at the Circle K on Elm Street near 370.

The gas station has voluntarily closed the location as a precaution. Caution tape was roped around the parking lot in an effort to keep potential customers away.

St. Charles County officials are investigating with whom the employee came into close contact.

Earlier Monday, St. Charles County confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. That doubled the total number to six people, according to the St. Charles County coronavirus webpage. The county also confirmed its first COVID-19 death.

The three new residents are a man in his 70s, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 80s.

The cases were not travel-related, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health confirmed. These new cases are the first “community-acquired” ones in the county.

“These community-acquired cases highlight the extreme importance of social distancing,” the health department wrote in a news release Monday.

The county has not said whether the Circle K employee is one of the three new cases announced Monday afternoon.

