ST CHARLES, Mo. — Another resident of a St. Charles senior facility has died because of the coronavirus, county health officials confirmed Monday afternoon.

The woman was in her 90s and lived at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation, the St. Charles County health department confirmed. No other information was released.

The woman is the 14th coronavirus-related death in the county. Nine of those patients were residents at Frontier Health.

Monday evening, the facility announced an additional two residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 60 residents and 12 employees.

All 12 staff members who previously tested positive are in quarantine in their homes, Frontier Health confirmed.

Four residents remain in the hospital with the virus. All others are isolated in quarantine at Frontier.

RELATED: 'It feels like I lost her' | Family worries about woman at St. Charles nursing home with COVID-19 cases

Frontier has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in any health care facility in the St. Louis area. About half of the residents have tested positive. Thirty residents have tested negative. The facility is waiting on test results for five residents.

“We remain in close contact with the St. Charles County Health Department as we work to contain this virus,” said Craig Workman, spokesperson for Frontier Health & Rehabilitation. “Our staff continues to provide the medical care our residents require and we have adequate amounts of supplies on hand to follow proper infection control procedures.”

As of Monday evening, St. Charles County reported 385 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. The county is monitoring 495 people.

Latest coronavirus cases: