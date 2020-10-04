ST CHARLES, Mo. — Five more residents of a St. Charles senior facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total to 55 residents at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation, the facility confirmed Friday evening. That means about half of the residents at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-six residents have tested negative.

Six residents at Frontier Health have died because of COVID-19.

Ten staff members who previously tested positive remain in quarantine in their homes.

Frontier has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in any health care facility in the St. Louis area.

CenterPointe Hospital, also located in St. Charles County, has 27 staff members and four patients who’ve tested positive as of Thursday evening.

Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington, Missouri has reported 34 positive cases of COVID-19, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Wednesday.

St. Charles County is reporting 325 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

