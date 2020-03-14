SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Health announced the first cases of COVID-19 in central and southern Illinois.

Two St. Clair County residents have tested positive, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s. A Woodford County man in his 70s and a Cumberland County man in his 70s also tested positive.

A DuPage County woman in her 60s residing in a long-term care facility has also tested positive, according to a press release.

Illinois health officials are working with the care facility to identify all close contacts and “protect the health and safety of all residents and staff at the facility.”

“As we expected, we are beginning to identify cases of COVID-19 outside of the Chicago area,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Over the past several days, we have announced aggressive measures to reduce and slow the spread of the virus in Illinois. These are not easy decisions to make and we are not taking them lightly, but we believe these actions will help limit the spread of the virus in our communities and keep our residents safe.”

Health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case.

There are now 64 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

