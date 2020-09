New confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been fluctuating this week in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding is Friday briefing at 3:30 p.m.

New confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been fluctuating this week in the St. Louis area.

On Thursday, 728 new cases were reported, compared to 410 new cases Wednesday.

The 7-day running average has been mostly unchanged since late-August.

It's now at 645 cases per day.