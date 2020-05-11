COVID-19 hospital admissions hit record high in St. Louis area

x
ST. LOUIS — Hospital admissions related to COVID-19 hit a record high on Thursday, according to data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. 

The task force reported a record of 94 new COVID-19 hospital admissions Thursday, which caused the seven-day moving average to soar to 69 -- another record high.

The task force also included capacity data, which reflects how full the hospitals are with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

Below are the numbers for Nov. 5 by the four major health care systems in the task force (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital)

  • New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 69 yesterday to 94 today, a new daily admissions record.
  • The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 63 yesterday to 69 today, a new daily record.
  • The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 435 yesterday to 445 today.
  • Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 478 yesterday to 487 today.
  • Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 110 yesterday to 123 today.
  • The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 110 yesterday to 111 today.
  • The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators remained the same today at 63.
  • Across the system hospitals, 66 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 8,085.
  •  The total bed capacity based on the number of available staffed beds across our health care systems decreased – from 86% yesterday to 85% today.
  • The total ICU bed capacity based on the number of available staffed beds across our health care systems decreased – from 75% yesterday to 74% today.

The next briefing from the task force will be held on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

