ST. LOUIS — Hospital systems around the world are working to ensure they can keep healthcare workers safe in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the most important tools is personal protective equipment, or PPE, but high demand has made it hard to find. On Thursday, BJC put out a call for donations, and St. Louis Community College answered that call.

College faculty and staff from the health sciences department gathered and inventoried N-95 masks, thermometers, disposable gowns, ventilators and other medical supplies. Then, the items were shipped to BJC for use by healthcare professionals on the front lines.

BJC is still looking for donations. The high-priority needs are:

FDA-approved surgical masks and respirators

N95 masks

Thermometers – infrared and forehead with disposable covers

Footwear covers

Disposable isolation gowns

Tyvek contamination suits

Face shields or industrial grinding shields with head harness and plastic shield

Goggles or eye protection

Hand sanitizer bottles or bulk

Sanitizing wipes

Nasopharyngeal swabs (nasal type, not Q-Tip-type cotton swabs)

At this time, BJC is not accepting open packages of items.

For more information about donating to BJC, click here.

Last week, Webster University donated its stock of PPE to Mercy.

RELATED: Webster University donates all of its PPE items to Mercy

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: St. Louis County to close all county parks this Friday

RELATED: Show Me Kindness: Instacart shopper gives free toilet paper to customers in need

RELATED: 'Sandy will be missed terribly' | Eureka High School guidance counselor dies from COVID-19

RELATED: New warning to White House: COVID-19 can spread through talking and breathing