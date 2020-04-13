ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County police officer who had the coronavirus has recovered and is back at work.

According to a St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson, after following the recommended courses of action from the department of health and CDC, the officer returned to duty on April 11.

The officer was one of approximately 1,600 people in St. Louis County who tested positive or COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the region. Officer Phillips first tested positive on March 28.

“I am thrilled to have Officer Phillips return to work. Knowing that first responders are not immune to COVID-19, it speaks to his dedication to duty and willingness to serve the citizens of St. Louis County,” Chief Jon Belmar stated. “I am very proud to have him, and many others of his caliber, so prevalent in our police department.”

This is the first and only positive COVID-19 test result that has impacted the St. Louis County Police Department to date, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said despite the challenges of the pandemic, the department remains ready to serve and is fully able to protect the safety and security of the public.

