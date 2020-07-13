2 more St. Louis County Police Department employees test positive for the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two more members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the St. Louis County Police Department, one employee is a police officer assigned to the Division of Patrol and the other serves the department in a professional staff capacity. A spokesperson said it is unknown how the individuals contracted COVID-19.
A spokesperson said the potentially affected work areas and vehicles have been thoroughly cleaned.
