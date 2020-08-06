Fourth St. Louis County Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

“Potentially affected work areas have been thoroughly cleaned and no other associated cases are known at this time,” a press release said

CLAYTON, Mo. — A fourth St. Louis County Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department, the person who tested positive serves the department in a professional staff capacity and serves in and around the St. Louis County government campus in Clayton.

The employee is one of the more than 5,000 confirmed positive cases of the virus in St. Louis County.

A spokesperson said it is not known how the person contracted the virus.

“Potentially affected work areas have been thoroughly cleaned and no other associated cases are known at this time,” a press release said.

The last case in the department was reported on April 17. That employee also worked in a “professional staff (civilian) capacity”, meaning the worker does not come into contact with the public while on the job. The police department said it’s not known how the employee contracted COVID-19.

As of June 7, there are 5,272 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in St. Louis County and 460 people have died from complications related to the virus.

The county is now testing more than 1,000 people per day.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has been holding COVID-19 briefings three days a week since the pandemic began. His next briefing will be held on June 8 at 8:30 a.m.