Watch live: Pandemic task force gives update on coronavirus in St. Louis area

Numbers have continued to improve, but on Friday, Dr. Garza reminded St. Louisans of the importance of continuing measures to limit the spread of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is giving a live update on the status of the coronavirus in St. Louis Area hospitals.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, will give a live update on Facebook Monday afternoon.

Numbers have continued to improve in the area, but on Friday, Dr. Garza reminded St. Lousians how important it is to continue to work to reduce the spread in order to maintain the progress made over the weeks.

“The progress in this region has been just really incredible. And it's still extremely important, though, to remember that the virus is not gone away,” Garza said Friday.

Sunday's update:

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported a decrease in new hospital admissions for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. It also recorded a slight uptick in the number of patients in ICUs and on ventilators.

Across BJC, Mercy, SSM and St. Luke's hospitals, new hospital admissions dropped from 23 Saturday to 14 Sunday. However, the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 15 on Saturday to 17 on Sunday. The data is lagged two days, the task force noted.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 235 on Saturday to 241 on Sunday.

The number of patients in the ICU increased from 61 on Saturday to 66 today. The number of patients on ventilators increased from 35 Saturday to 39 Sunday.