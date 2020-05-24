St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reports ups and downs in key target data Sunday

The following data is combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force

ST. LOUIS — One day after reporting fewer COVID-19 patients are in St. Louis’ largest hospitals than at any time since the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force began keeping track of hospitalization data on April 5, the Sunday numbers went both up and down.



The Decreases

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 26 yesterday to 20 today.





The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 27 yesterday to 26 today.





The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 447 yesterday to 440 today.

The Increases

Inpatient hospitalizations increased -- from 408 yesterday to 413 today.

The number of patients in the ICUs increased – from 100 yesterday to 110 today.





The number of patients on ventilators increased – with 65 yesterday and 71 in use today.

Across the system hospitals, 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,088.

What is the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force includes the St. Louis metropolitan area’s largest health care systems, working together to coordinate capacity, staffing, supplies and other issues to prepare for a coming surge of patients with COVID-19. They are also coordinating with public health departments, elected leaders and state and federal agencies to provide the best possible care to patients in the weeks ahead.





Illinois releases guidelines for businesses to reopen during Phase 3

Sunday morning, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker released industry-specific guidelines for re-opening of businesses in the next phase of the Restore Illinois plan, called Phase 3.



According to Pritzker, all four regions of the state are on track to advance to Phase 3 of the plan in the coming days, potentially allowing thousands to return to work in fields such as retail, offices, manufacturing, barbershops and salons, summer programs, various outdoor recreation activities and bars and restaurants for outdoor dining.