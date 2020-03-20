ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the city’s total to five patients as of Thursday evening.

The city did not release any further information about the patients.

The St. Louis health department said staff members are working with each of the patients to determine who they came in close contact so they can monitor and limit the potential spread.

“It’s crucial residents in the City of St. Louis continue to socially distance themselves from others, and stay home if they are ill,” says Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of health for the City of St. Louis.

On Wednesday, 5 On Your Side learned from multiple sources that a medical professional at Barnes-Jewish Hospital was the city’s second confirmed coronavirus case.

RELATED: Second confirmed case of the coronavirus in City of St. Louis is Barnes-Jewish employee, sources say

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has not confirmed that detail, citing medical privacy laws. However, in a tweet about the case, Mayor Krewson noted there is reason to believe there is “community exposure” because the person continued to go to work while exhibiting symptoms.

“While we still don't have any detected signs of community transmission at this time, this case underscores the importance of what our healthcare professionals have been telling us.

If you have ANY cold or flu-like symptoms, don't go to work & seek medical attention,” Krewson wrote in a tweet.

Thursday evening, St. Louis County announced five new cases of coronavirus, doubling the county’s total number to 10.

READ MORE: St. Louis County confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases

Latest coronavirus coverage: