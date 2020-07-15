St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives Wednesday update

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another 888 confirmed cases, bringing the department's count to 29,714

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give its Wednesday update at around 3:30.

It will be the first briefing from the task force since Missouri set a new single-day high for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 936. On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported another 888 confirmed cases, bringing the department's count to 29,714.

When asked if the St. Charles County was becoming the biggest hot spot in the area, Dr. Alex Garza said that's where they are seeing the highest increase in new cases. He said he believes the increase is for a similar reason to the rest of the state and St. Louis area.

"So, relaxation of those restrictions that were in place, and again, I think we got lulled into a false sense of security by thinking the virus has either gone away or not as dangerous as we thought it had been," Dr. Garza said Monday. "So now it's seeing a resurgence because of all of those things, unfortunately."

On Tuesday, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Franklin County all reported single-day records in newly reported COVID-19 cases.

You can watch the briefing on the task force's Facebook page or in the player below:

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported increases in nearly all the numbers they track and report.

Here are the latest numbers from task force hospitals on Tuesday:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 28 yesterday to 26 today. *

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 29 yesterday to 30 today. *

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 175 yesterday to 179 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 182 yesterday to 208 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 125 yesterday to 152 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 49 yesterday to 52 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators stayed the same at 26 today.

Across the system hospitals, 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,223.

*These numbers have been updated to reflect the true number of daily admissions. There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions. This, in turn, affected the seven-day moving average of admissions.