MISSOURI, USA — Missourians trying to get a new license will have to wait a couple weeks to take the test.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it would be suspending all written and skills-based driver tests through April 6 as the highway patrol monitors the coronavirus pandemic. The changes include operator licenses, commercial driver licenses and motorcycle testing.

"This [change] is based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the announcement said.

On Monday, Missouri surpassed 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That includes five deaths.

The City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Jefferson County also have stay-at-home orders that are either already in place or will begin on Tuesday, March 24.

