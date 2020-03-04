ST. LOUIS — These St. Louisans all have one thing in common – a story about COVID-19.

It’s the pandemic that’s the talk of the world and it's affected all of us in one way or another. Whether you live somewhere that's under a stay-at-home order or if you're working from home - to knowing someone who has the virus or being someone who has the virus.

These stories range from heartbreaking to stories filled with hope. Here are the stories of those affected by COVID-19 in the St. Louis area.

The first death in the City of St. Louis was a 31-year-old woman who did not have any underlying health conditions, according to her family.

On March 17, Jazmond Dixon went to an urgent care location, which sent her to the hospital for treatment. Two days later, she was on a ventilator. And then on March 22, she died. 5 On Your Side's Jenna Barnes spoke to her family. The family of Dixon had to watch her burial from their cars and only eight family members could be there.

A St. Charles County mother said she wishes she would have never left her home because she’s now miserable with the virus. Brittany Greco spoke to 5 On Your Side’s Abby Llorico via FaceTime.

The 27-year-old spent much of the last few weeks in and out of the hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

“I guess the best way I can explain it is, imagine if you jump in water and, you know, you have that feeling of, ‘I have to go up for air,’ and you can't,” she described. “It is terrifying. I don't think there's any age where this wouldn't be scary,” Greco said.

She’s been separated from her son for the last few weeks and he celebrated his sixth birthday while she was in the hospital.

“That's probably been one of the worst parts. As bad as the sickness is, the emotional side of things are almost just as bad,” she said.

A Webster Groves man shared his story of losing the love of his life to the virus. Dennis Graham’s wife, Juanita died from the coronavirus. She had underlying health conditions.

“She was a wonderful, loving and caring person,” Dennis told 5 On Your Side’s Brandon Merano. The two had been together 30 years and were married for 17 of those years.

A beloved health care worker – Judy Wilson-Griffin died from the virus. She worked at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Judy Wilson-Griffin was a beloved member of our SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital family. Our hearts break for her family and friends and we will keep them in our prayers as we cope with the loss of our cherished colleague and friend. One of our physicians put it best, 'Judy was an incredible nurse, educator, leader and person. Her passion and dedication was second to none. She was a hero in the truest sense,” a spokesperson said.

A Washington University doctor has been sleeping in a camper to protect her family from the virus.

Dr. Tiffany Osborn knows the risks and seriousness of COVID-19 firsthand, which is why even when she's off-duty, she's not in her home. She’s been sleeping in a camper that’s parking in her driveway.

"I think all health care providers are concerned about their families. We're concerned about how to keep our families and our patients safe from the deadly virus," added Dr. Osborn.

A longtime high school counselor at Eureka High School died from COVID-19. Sandy Kearney worked at the high school since 1993. She had been in the district since the 1980s, a spokesperson said.

“Sandy was a treasured member of the Eureka family and the Rockwood School District, having worked at Eureka High School as a counselor since 1993 and serving in other capacities since the 1980s. Additionally, her sister works at Marquette High School as a counselor, and her daughter serves as a librarian at Crestview Middle School. The connections she has within our entire Rockwood family are strong and numerous,” superintendent Mark Miles said in a statement.

It can really happen to anybody. Five members of one St. Louis County family were all diagnosed with the coronavirus. 5 On Your Side's Mike Bush spoke to them. Ryan Weinhaus said his wife Brittanie, his brother Jason and his parents have all tested positive and the disease has affected them each differently. It started in mid-March when Ryan's mother Jane Weinhaus developed a cough.

"That's where it all started, with a cough, and next thing you know, it was not getting better," said Ryan, during an interview with 5 On Your Side's Mike Bush.

Jane spent days on a ventilator and had no previous health problems or preexisting conditions.

ST. LOUIS CELEBRITIES

Andy Cohen was diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 20. About 10 days after the diagnosis, he posted a message on his Instagram that said he is feeling ‘much better.’

Cardinals great Jim Edmonds recently tested positive for pneumonia and the coronavirus. In an Instagram story, he said, “I must have had it [COVID-19] for a while before I got tested.”

He said he did his part to flatten the curve by staying home.

“Thank God I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said and kept our curve at our house flattened,” he said, adding that his daughter has been tested but does not have any symptoms at this time.

Kennedy Holmes’ mother, brother and cousin all tested positive or the coronavirus in mid-March. 5 On Your Side’s Anne Allred spoke with them. Kennedy and her dad stayed with different family members while her mom, brother and cousin stayed in the same home.

They all had a sore throat, chills and body aches. Only one of them had a fever.

“I think when you compare it to the symptoms that you normally get with the flu, it was very mild,” said Karen Holmes, Kennedy’s mom.

Jon Hamm, Joe Buck and other St. Louis celebs joined forces to raise funds for regional COVID-19 response. According to a press release, as of March 27, more $1.5 million has been raised by two funds at the St. Louis Community Foundation that provide COVID-19 relief.

One of the funds is the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, which was created by a group of foundations, businesses and individual donors brought together by the St. Louis Community Foundation.

On March 26, this fund distributed $370,000 to Cardinal Ritter, Catholic Charities, Operation Food Search, Paraquad, St. Louis Area Food Bank, the Salvation Army, and many others.

STORIES OF HOPE

There are also stories of hope in the midst of the pandemic.

5 On Your Side’s Brandon Merano spoke to Dr. Sarah George. She’s the lead researcher among a group of doctors and researchers at SSM St. Louis University Hospital. George said she's confident remdesivir could help combat COVID-19.

SLU Hospital doctor 'confident' in possible treatment for COVID-19

"It's worked against many RNA viruses, including COVID-19 at least in cell culture models, and again in animal studies with similar corona-viruses, it looks quite effective," she said.

So many people are coming together, even though we all have to remain apart.

In Chesterfield, a woman has been putting up different signs every day for people who walk or drive by. The signs have sayings written on them such as, “stay positive,” “in this together,” “love your neighborhood from 6 feet away,” “things are going to get better,” and “the sun will come out tomorrow.”

In the Metro East, dozens of cars honked and flashed their lights for health care workers at two hospitals. Cars paraded through Memorial Hospital East and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital parking lots to show their support.

Several signs popped up at St. Louis area hospitals. Signs like “heroes work here” and “thank you for all you do” were placed outside of SSM Health hospitals.

The Clayton Fire Department received a donation of 1,000 surgical masks from the Chinese Education and Culture Center in St. Louis. Clayton Fire Captain Ryan Harrell said Min Liu with the center contacted the department late Tuesday to offer the masks and delivered them the next morning. Chief Paul Jones was there to accept them.

St. Louisans are collecting personal protective gear for health care workers from the stockrooms of businesses and school districts.

A local animal shelter emptied all its kennels thanks to the outpouring of support from the community.

Gateway Pet Guardians put out a plea for emergency foster homes and within days – there were hundreds of people who wanted to help.

“I am so relieved and happy to say that we moved all of our shelter pets into foster homes. We haven’t closed our doors, we’ve simply turned our community into a remote pet shelter,” said Jamie Case, Executive Director at Gateway Pet Guardians.

