Task Force reports slight increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions Saturday

ST. LOUIS — New hospital admissions increased slightly from 32 on Friday to 35 on Saturday, according to data provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force.

Below are the other data points provided by the task force. The data is lagged by two days.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 32 yesterday to 35 today. *

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – 24 yesterday to 26 today. *

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 166 yesterday to 168 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased - from 171 yesterday to 170 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 173 yesterday to 170 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 43 yesterday to 40 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 25 yesterday to 21 today

- Across the system hospitals, 32 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,159.

The task force is scheduled to provide a briefing on Facebook live on Monday, July 13 at the 3:30 p.m.