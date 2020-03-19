ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A preschool in St. Louis County confirmed two of its teachers and one parent at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Temple Israel sent a letter that said it was contacted by the St. Louis County Health Department who informed them two DECC preschool teachers and one preschool parent tested positive for the coronavirus.

It's unclear if these cases are included in the official counts from Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

According to the letter sent, both teachers and the parent are recovering “well” and the parent’s child or children are not symptomatic.

One of the teacher’s last time in the building was March 6 and the other teacher was last in the building on March 11.

The letter sent said the building will be closed to the public as of March 19 and staff will work remotely.

The St. Louis County Health Department has investigated the teachers' and parent's points of contact, and the department will be, or already has been, in communication with anyone who may have potentially been exposed, according to the letter.

As of March 18, there were 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

