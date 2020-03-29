ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones is partnering with Platform Health Care Solutions to provide a mobile testing facility to serve the people of north St. Louis County.

A press release from the city said the testing will take place Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Dellwood Recreation Center Parking lot.

People north St. Louis and north St. Louis County residents who want to be tested should pre-register starting Monday. A hotline will be set up Monday to go through the pre-registration process. The phone number will be 855-724-1653.

"Mayor Jones wants to provide a location that will make it more convenient for North County and North City residents to access," a press release said.

Missouri testing guidelines were changed last week, making it possible for more people to qualify for a test.

Health care providers across the state are offering free, online coronavirus screening.

Other healthcare providers around our area have also set up testing facilities.

Missouri has more than 900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

