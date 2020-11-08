More COVID-19 testing sites in St. Clair County, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — More COVID-19 testing sites are coming to St. Clair County this month.
The St. Clair County Health Department is co-sponsoring the sites with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Southern Illinois Health Foundation.
Details about testing:
- Free
- No appointment necessary
- Masks are required
- Bring health insurance card, if you have one
- Testing adults and children over 3 years old
- Photo ID required
- Tests will be done by throat swab by a medical professional
- Results may take up to a week to receive
Testing locations include:
- Thursday, August 13 – 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 p.m.
- Mascoutah – Scheve Park – Walk-up testing
- Monday, August 17 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Shiloh – Community Park – Drive-up testing
- Tuesday, August 18 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Belleville West High School – Drive-up testing
- Friday, August 21 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location still to be determined
Click here for more information and updates on St. Clair County testing sites.