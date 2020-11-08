More COVID-19 testing sites in St. Clair County, Illinois

St. Clair County has added four new testing sites this month

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — More COVID-19 testing sites are coming to St. Clair County this month.

The St. Clair County Health Department is co-sponsoring the sites with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Southern Illinois Health Foundation.

Details about testing:

Free

No appointment necessary

Masks are required

Bring health insurance card, if you have one

Testing adults and children over 3 years old

Photo ID required

Tests will be done by throat swab by a medical professional

Results may take up to a week to receive

Testing locations include:

Thursday, August 13 – 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 p.m. Mascoutah – Scheve Park – Walk-up testing

Monday, August 17 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shiloh – Community Park – Drive-up testing

Tuesday, August 18 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Belleville West High School – Drive-up testing

Friday, August 21 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location still to be determined



Click here for more information and updates on St. Clair County testing sites.