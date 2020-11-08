x
More COVID-19 testing sites in St. Clair County, Illinois

St. Clair County has added four new testing sites this month
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
nurse holds a swab for the coronavirus / covid19 test

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — More COVID-19 testing sites are coming to St. Clair County this month.

The St. Clair County Health Department is co-sponsoring the sites with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Southern Illinois Health Foundation.

Details about testing:

  • Free
  • No appointment necessary
  • Masks are required
  • Bring health insurance card, if you have one
  • Testing adults and children over 3 years old
  • Photo ID required
  • Tests will be done by throat swab by a medical professional
  • Results may take up to a week to receive

Testing locations include:

  • Thursday, August 13 – 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 p.m.
    • Mascoutah – Scheve Park – Walk-up testing
  • Monday, August 17 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Shiloh – Community Park – Drive-up testing
  • Tuesday, August 18 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Belleville West High School – Drive-up testing
  • Friday, August 21 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Location still to be determined

Click here for more information and updates on St. Clair County testing sites.

   

