ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — SSM Health will soon have five locations for people in the St. Louis area to get tested for COVID-19.

The first location is set to open in St. Charles County on Tuesday, March 17. Two more locations will open this week and another two will roll out next week. The locations will be spread out throughout the region.

SSM Health has not publicly released the address of the locations.

Patients will only be able to get tested if they’re referred by a primary care physician through SSM or after getting approval through the virtual visit.

SSM started offering free virtual visits for anyone who is concerned they have symptoms or may have been exposed to coronavirus. According to a news release from SSM Health, everyone is eligible for the free evaluation, regardless of whether they have insurance or if they are an SSM Health patient.

Anyone interested in the virtual screenings can click here to learn more.

SSM Health won’t test anyone who shows up to the facility without a referral.

Other resources for residents:

For general questions and guidance, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline at 877-435-8411 or dial 2-1-1. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

St. Louis County residents who are experiencing symptoms of a fever, cough or difficulty breathing and have reason to believe were in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 should call the St. Louis County Health Line at 314-615-2660. This phone number is only for county residents experiencing the symptoms listed above.

St. Louis County residents also can use stlcorona.com.

Mercy is opening a drive-thru testing center at its virtual care center in Chesterfield amid coronavirus concerns. The test collection site is exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.

St. Charles County launched a website that keeps track of coronavirus cases in the area.

