TROY, Mo. — Police in Troy are offering to deliver medical and personal supplies to community members who are at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

The offer is for anyone in an at-risk category, including the elderly and people with compromised immune syndromes.

Residents can call the Troy Police Department's non-emergency line at 636-528-4725 to ask for the service.

"Our officers, both on-duty and off-duty, have volunteered to retrieve these items from the stores for you," the department said on Facebook. "We will make arrangements for pick-up and delivery, should anyone need assistance."

The department said people calling for any sort of assistance from first responders should let the operator know if they're experiencing flu-like symptoms.

"We live in a great community. Times like this help pull us together and we are able to see how lucky we truly are to have a community that rallies around one another to get through any crisis," the department said. "We at the Troy Police Department, have no doubt that we will pull through this crisis and be stronger and more united than ever."

The Lincoln County Health Department is providing local coronavirus updates on its website. Click here for the latest information.

