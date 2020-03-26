ST. LOUIS — If you need a little encouragement or just something to make you smile, there’s a big message spreading some love in downtown St. Louis.

Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch is currently closed to guests in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area.

Since there are no guests inside, the hotel is using its darkness to spread some light to St. Louisans. The hotel turned on lights in certain rooms to form a heart and “STL” in the windows.

From highs to lows, we stay true to our purpose to care for people so they can be their best. From everyone #athyattregency, we're sending virtual hugs out to the city we love and together we will get through this,” the hotel tweeted.

5 On Your Side is dedicating time every day to share how people in the St. Louis area are spreading love in a segment called Show Me Kindness. If you know someone going above and beyond to show kindness, let us know on the KSDK News Facebook page.

