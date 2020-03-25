ST. LOUIS — A home decor store in Kirkwood is filling a need, turning into a drop-off point for homemade masks.

They set up a table outside so people don't have to go inside the store.

Owner of RF Home Co., Nicole Genz, sells products from 50 local makers and knows a lot of people who can sew. Wanting to do something to help during COVID-19, she posted sewing directions for homemade masks on her Facebook page. While the CDC says homemade masks are not considered personal protective equipment and should be used as a last resort, there is a local need.

"I put a feeler out on Facebook and in a matter of hours, I'm in direct contact with 10 local hospitals, hospital chains and nursing homes who are desperate," Genz said. "So, even if you can only make one or two masks, bring them to us. We'll serve as a curbside, no contact pickup seven days a week, and a single source pickup for these hospitals. That way, a little bit of their time can be focused elsewhere and we can help as efficiently as possible."

A Thai restaurant called Chao Baan is showing kindness to furloughed hospitality workers in The Grove by giving them lunch for free. Not only that, all St. Louis city and county medical staff will receive a discount of 20% on lunch and dinner meals.

In Crestwood, Tara Smith told 5 On Your Side about how a scavenger hunt is going on in her neighborhood.

"I noticed recently these paper flowers were popping up on trees in my neighborhood," Smith said. "A woman with grown children placed them up and down the street for kids to enjoy as they took walks.”

