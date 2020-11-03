ST. LOUIS — Another big-name band is postponing its national tour over coronavirus concerns.

On Tuesday, the Zac Brown Band announced it’s putting the spring leg of its 2020 tour on hold, including the band’s Thursday night performance at Enterprise Center.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” the band wrote on Facebook.

Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets. They’ll be valid for the rescheduled shows.

The Zac Brown Band is the second major touring act in two days to postpone dates over coronavirus concerns. Monday evening, Seattle-based Pearl Jam also wrote to fans announcing they were holding off on touring while coronavirus cases continue to climb.

Here is the full statement from the Zac Brown Band regarding the tour postponement:

Out of caution and due to increasing public health concerns, Zac Brown Band is postponing the spring 2020 leg of “The Owl Tour.” This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority.

Rescheduled dates for all spring shows (through Nashville on April 25) will be announced soon. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates.

At this time, our “Roar With The Lions” Summer 2020 tour dates (commencing in May) will be performed as planned.

Thank you for your understanding.

