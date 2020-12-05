How much did St. Louis County's COVID-19 morgue cost?

To date, 52 bodies have entered the morgue

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — In April, a temporary morgue was constructed in a warehouse in Earth City in preparation for an influx of dead due to COVID-19.

The costs of that morgue were detailed in an expenditure memorandum on COVID-19 spending released Monday; so far, the price tag is $1,703,876.

The costs for the morgue, also known as the Dignified Transfer Center, were broken down as follows:

Construction: $1 million

Two refrigerated trailers: $348,858

Screeners: $54,000

Emergency tables: $264,486

Dedicated internet: $36,532.80

The 29,000 square feet building has eight rooms and drive-up access. It's intended as an overflow facility for other facilities that become overwhelmed.

As of Monday, St. Louis County said it was accommodating five deceased people in the morgue. To date, 52 bodies have entered the morgue.

In total, the county has spent $3,417,957 on its coronavirus response. Many of the purchases were made before CARES Act funding was received.