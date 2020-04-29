Costco to require face masks for customers at some stores

It's the latest move by the warehouse retailer to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Costco says it will begin requiring customers to wear face masks at its stores if they are located in areas where such coverings are being mandated as part of efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Some states and/or local jurisdictions require face masks to be worn when in public. Costco will adhere to those requirements," read a statement on the company's website.

The statement did not give a list of which stores specifically would be affected. It also did not specify if other coverings, such as bandanas, shirts, scarves or gaiters, would be acceptable.

The warehouse retailer has implemented numerous policies to encourage social distancing.

It was among the early adopters of setting aside early morning hours for people over the age of 60 and those with disabilities who may be at higher risk of severe complications from the virus. Other retailers have issued similar policies.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. But it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for some people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

Costco is also limiting the number of people in its stores and will only allow two people to enter per membership card, but only one per card in Kentucky and in El Paso, Texas.



The club has also removed seating from its food court areas and limited its food offerings.

Costco says it is allowing members to use their own reusable shopping bags, but the customers must pack the bags themselves. The bags are only allowed if they have not been prohibited by local mandates.