COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Another St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

Officials handling the Cottleville events in St. Charles County confirmed with 5 On Your Side that the parade and run have been canceled. Officials said this was a joint decision between all people involved. Event organizers said they will release more details Wednesday evening.

Cottleville’s Shamrock Run and parade are two of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day-related events in the St. Louis area.

Cottleville’s decision came about an hour after St. Louis officials decided to postpone the downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade and run. Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the decision on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: St. Louis postpones downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade

“I know that postponing large and popular events can be disappointing, but protecting the public's health and safety is paramount as COVID-19 continues to spread. We can't take any chances,” she wrote.

As of Wednesday evening, organizers of the Dogtown parade and Irish festival are still planning to hold their festivities on St. Patrick’s Day.

5 On Your Side's complete coronavirus coverage: