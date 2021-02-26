11-year-old girl finds parents dead from COVID-19 in St. Louis County home, neighbors say

Family members say both had tested positive for COVID-19 and were showing symptoms of the virus shortly before being found dead

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Along Glen Bay Drive in Mehlville, there are lots of heavy hearts.

"It's really a terrible, tragic thing," said Chuck Duy.

Duy cannot believe what happened to his neighbors.

St. Louis County police say last Thursday morning the husband and wife were found dead in their bed.

Police say both were in their 40s and both died of COVID-19.

"Supposedly she had gone to the hospital. They thought she had a stroke, but I guess it was due to COVID," Duy said.

Duy said he spoke with a family member of the south St. Louis County couple.

"She tested positive, but they sent her home and then her husband meanwhile was home with a positive test for COVID, so they both were quarantined downstairs in their bedroom in their basement," added Duy.

Neighbors also say the couple's 11-year-old daughter, their only child, made the tragic discovery.

"To lose both parents at one time you know for an 11-year-old, it's really tragic. Last year at Christmas time they came down to our door and gave us cookies. They were just the nicest people. We are praying for the girl and their family," said Duy.

Neighbors say the family moved into the neighborhood last August.

