St. Louis County pushing for students to get vaccinated with free shots

Health centers in Pine Lawn, Berkeley and South County offer free immunization and COVID-19 vaccines for eligible children.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Kierra Sipes headed to the North Central Community Health Center in Pine Lawn Monday to get her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I was thinking of getting vaccinated for a while. With this new strand of DELTA, whatever it is, and I've seen the numbers spiking so I decided like, hey, let me get tested so I can be one less person to worry about whatever's going on," Sipes said.

Tuesday, she plans to bring her two kids back to the same clinic for their shots.

The County is offering free immunizations for children ages 3 to 18 and COVID-19 vaccines for children and adults 12 years and up.

"A lot of parents don't like vaccinating their kids," she said. "I am a firm believer yes, I am going to vaccinate my kids because I don't know if they're going to go back or be virtual but just to be on the safe side, just get them vaccinated so you don't have to worry about it."

Pine Lawn is one location you can get your free immunizations and vaccinations, but the county is also offering shots in Berkeley and at the South County Health Center .

Damon Bailey came to the South County Health Center for his second shot. He decided to get vaccinated after he said a friend nearly died.

"I was one of those stubborn ones that always said I would never get vaccinated so primely I went on ahead and got it done because I know that it's real," Bailey said.

When school starts, Bailey will go back to driving buses, hoping the students that can be vaccinated will be vaccinated.

"I'm around kids often so, it's a good thing and please get your kids vaccinated. Everybody get vaccinated," he said.

All three health clinics will give shots Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The South County Health Center offers shots from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.