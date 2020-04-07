City of St. Louis sees increase in number COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours

The city saw an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, while seeing no increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis showed an increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours while showing no increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to the City of St. Louis Department of Health, as of Noon on Saturday evening, there 2,483 reported cases of COVID-19 in the city of St. Louis. That is an increase of 15 cases from the reported 2,468 cases on Friday.

The Department of Health also reported that there has been no increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours, remaining at 158

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases comes amidst fears that the Black Lives Matter protests that took place throughout the city of St. Louis may cause the number of cases to spike.