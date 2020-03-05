COVID-19 cases rise in both Missouri and Illinois as some businesses prepare to reopen

"I think we all can expect that as we reopen businesses and we start more activities, we will see cases go up," Dr. Hilary Babcock said

ST. LOUIS — According to state health officials, Missouri reported 319 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That raises the state's total to more than 8,000 and marks the largest daily jump in news cases over a week.

In Illinois, coronavirus cases are also up with now more than 58,000 confirmed cases.

"I think it's little concerning seeing rising cases in our area," Dr. Hilary Babcock, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Washington University said.

"Concerning" because the increases come as many businesses and shops in the Missouri prepare to reopen on Monday.

A number of Metro East retailers have also begun returning to their stores.

"It is concerning to see increasing rates of infection at the same time we're talking about relaxing social distancing recommendations," Babcock said.

Babcock said communities should be extra cautious when it comes to getting back on track and reopening for business.

"We really won't know the impact of changing our practices at home for two to three weeks, maybe a month after those practices are relaxed, so it is a little concerning to see numbers already going up," Babcock said.

And Babcock said it's inevitable that as more businesses open and more people resume their outdoor activities, we will see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"That's what will happen because there will be more interactions with people and more opportunities for people that have the infection to spread it to other people," Dr. Babcock said. "You can keep that people who run that business safer by wearing a mask yourself when you go out. You should also keep maintaining social distancing and have six feet from everyone around you when you are out."