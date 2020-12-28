COVID-19 cases trending down in St. Louis area but still at dangerous levels, task force says

Nearly all the counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area reported fewer COVID-19 cases when compared to the previous week, Dr. Garza said

ST. LOUIS — The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the St. Louis area are starting to slowly come down, but the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said both figures remain at dangerous levels as the end of the year approaches.

Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the task force, said modeling data that was updated on Thursday shows a slow decrease in cases and hospitalizations in the area since numbers spiked in the middle of November.

Dr. Garza said the area’s reproductive rate was below one, meaning the region is slowing the spread of the virus. Nearly all the counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area reported fewer COVID-19 cases when compared to the previous week, Dr. Garza said.

Although the numbers are improving, Dr. Garza said there is still work to be done.

“So, the situation here, although I’ve been saying this is good news for most of this briefing, we’re still at a really high level,” Dr. Garza said, “and so until we can bring those number of admissions down even further and those hospital census numbers down even further, we are still going to be in a very difficult time. And we still have to see whether we are going to see an increase in cases from the Christmas holiday.”

On Monday, the ICU capacity at task force hospitals remained at 87% for the second consecutive day, while single-day admissions and hospitalizations increased.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for December 28.