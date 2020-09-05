Cell phone data shows how much St. Louis area residents are actually staying home

The number of people staying home is now down to about 40% of people staying home on the Missouri side of the metro region and only about 35% on the Illinois side

ST. LOUIS — While much of Missouri is reopening, those in St. Louis City and County and all of Illinois still have more mandatory days at home ahead of them.

But obeying those orders seems to be getting harder to do - at least according to the location data our cell phones are sharing.

The company SafeGraph uses anonymous cell phone data to determine a phone's typical nighttime location and then the company can measure how often the phone leaves that location.

When the stay at home orders first went into effect, the percentage of people staying home all day - jumped. And kept going up - peaking in the St. Louis region around Easter when nearly half of us didn't leave the house.

But from there, we've been slowly wandering out.

Dr. Jameca Falconer, a professor of psychology at Webster University, who also runs a private practice, says different personality types deal with these orders differently.

“From what I'm seeing with my patients, the introverts are quite happy being at home and they really hope it stays its way for a very, very long time because it has taken away a lot of the pressure that they feel on a daily basis to interact with people and to be very social,” Falconer said.

“With the extroverts there, they are losing it. It's their patience is running thin.

Everything starts to get on their nerves,” Falconer added.

On May 8, St. Louis County reported an increase of 68 cases and 24 deaths, bringing the county's totals to 3,792 cases and 244 deaths.

That's the most of any county in Missouri.

On Friday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced more details on the county's reopening plan that is set to begin on May 18.

The City of St. Louis now has 1,474 cases and 85 deaths as of May 8, an increase of 90 cases and two deaths.

On Friday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson released more details about the city's plans to begin reopening on May 18.