COVID-19 continues to spread through St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In the past eleven days, thirteen members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the department, this includes commissioned officers and professional staff members in the Division of Patrol, the Division of Special Operations, and the Division of Operational Support.

It is unknown how these members contracted the virus, but the department said it remains “ready to serve and protect.”

There has been a total of 193 positive test results since the pandemic first impacted the department back in March of 2020.

184 of the 193 have already recovered and returned to duty.

In early December of last year, the department surpassed 100 positive cases within the department, which Chief Mary Barton called an “undesirable milestone.”

5 On Your Side reported also previously reported that the department saw its largest jump in coronavirus cases in November, after having ended the month of October at just 46 cases.