ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The stay-at-home order for St. Louis County has been extended into mid-May.

County executive Sam Page made the announcement Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Page said there is not a specific date right now. Officials will “reassess in May and decide at that point what to do."

The original stay-at-home order was supposed to last until April 22.

"Our stay-at-home order will be extended for now and I will revisit it in mid-May. We have made progress, but now is not the time to weaken the social distancing policies that are working," Page said in a tweet.

In the City of St. Louis, the stay-at-home order will be extended, but an exact date has not been given.

Missouri Gov. Parson is expected to address the statewide stay-at-home order in a Thursday afternoon press conference. 5 On Your Side will stream the press conference at 3 p.m. The state's order went into effect on April 6 and is scheduled to end on April 24.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

What is a stay-at-home order?

The order still allows people to seek essentials like groceries and medicine.

Essential businesses and operations include:

All businesses are allowed to maintain the value of inventory and infrastructure, provide security, process payroll or employee benefits, or facilitate employees working remotely, but are required to cease all other activities.

Health care facilities and businesses that produce or provide medical care, supplies or medicine – this does not include fitness centers or gyms, massage parlors, tattoo shops, salons, nail salons or similar establishments.

Grocery stores, convenience stores or other places that sell food or household consumer products, restaurants and bars – but only for pickup/curbside/delivery

Nonprofits that ship or deliver groceries, food or goods, provide shelter, utilities, social services or other necessities

Food cultivations including farming, livestock and fishing

Food and beverage wholesaling, storage, warehousing and distribution business

Newspapers, television, radio and other media

Gas stations, vehicle-supply, vehicle-repair and related facilities

Banks and financial institutions

Hardware stores

Places that provide mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes

Laundromats and laundry service providers

Transportation services including rental, taxis and rideshares

Home-based care for seniors, adults or children

Facilities and shelters for adults and children

Long-term care facilities including hospice

Hotels and other commercial lodging

Professional services including accountants, lawyers and engineers

Construction

Childcare facilities providing services to first responders and all emergency personnel

Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for exempt businesses

Federal, state and local government

