ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is warning the public about the particular danger that COVID-19 poses to tobacco, marijuana, vape and drug users.

“People who use opioids or methamphetamine may also be vulnerable due to those drugs’ effects on respiratory and pulmonary health. This risk is compounded by the fact that people who use drugs often face complex challenges like lack of health care, homelessness, incarceration, or comorbid mental health issues,” the Department of Public Health said in a release.

The Department of Public Health also advised those who are currently taking drugs, to take extra precautions to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, such as:

  • Be aware that you may not be able to access drugs or supplies if you get sick or there’s a shortage.
  •  Keep yourself and others safe. Stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19.
  •  Plan ahead for how you will cope with withdrawal. Stock up on over-the-counter medications like
  • ibuprofen and Pepto-Bismol that can help with withdrawal symptoms.
  •  If you take methadone, buprenorphine, or any other prescription medications, make a plan with your doctor so you don’t run out.
  • Make sure you have plenty of clean needles, fentanyl test strips, naloxone, etc. so that you can use safely.

For those who need help with substance abuse and addiction, you can visit the sites below:

OTHER NEWS:

RELATED: New COVID-19 cases at Jefferson Co. long-term care facility raise total to 57

RELATED: Schumer, Mnuchin say Dems and GOP close to deal on new coronavirus response bill

RELATED: 'I just miss him so much' | Wife mourns Belleville School bus driver, veteran husband who lost battle with Covid-19

RELATED: 'I hope you get the virus' | St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner receives racist threats