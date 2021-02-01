COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall in St. Louis area

The 7-day average of new admissions in task force hospitals dropped to below 100 for the first time since Nov. 10

ST. LOUIS — The number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals continued to fall Friday, according to data provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

On Friday, the task force reported 759 COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 796 on Thursday. The 7-day average of new admissions in task force hospitals also dropped Friday, from 100 to 98. It was the first time since Nov. 10 that the average was less than 100.

The number of COVID-19 patients in task force ICUs increased Friday from 183 to 185.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for January 1.