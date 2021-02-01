COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — The number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals continued to fall Friday, according to data provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
On Friday, the task force reported 759 COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 796 on Thursday. The 7-day average of new admissions in task force hospitals also dropped Friday, from 100 to 98. It was the first time since Nov. 10 that the average was less than 100.
The number of COVID-19 patients in task force ICUs increased Friday from 183 to 185.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for January 1.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 93 yesterday to 103 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 100 yesterday to 98 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 826 yesterday to 817 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 796 yesterday to 759 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 63 yesterday to 46 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 183 yesterday to 185 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 101 yesterday to 112 today.
- The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 16 yesterday to 13 today.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID decreased - from 17 yesterday to 16 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 132 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 14,735.
- Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 78%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 86% of their total staffed bed capacity.