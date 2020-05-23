Task Force: Number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis hospitals reaches new low

The task force said 408 patients were still admitted to hospitals in the BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital systems. The previous low was 430

ST. LOUIS — Fewer COVID-19 patients are in St. Louis’ largest hospitals than at any time since the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force began keeping track of hospitalization data on April 5.

The task force said 408 patients were still admitted to hospitals in the BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital systems. The previous low was 430 patients on Friday.

The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions remained the same at 27. The average is a way to help smooth out the day-to-day spikes and dips in data to better show an overall trend.



The seven-day moving average for total patients in the hospital was down to 447, a decrease from 454 the day before, the task force reported.

More than 2,000 patients have been discharged from task force hospitals since the first COVID-19 case was reported in St. Louis in early March.